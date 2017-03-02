It’s all positive at Dens Park for Dundee fans after John Nelms said the club are pushing ahead plans to build a new stadium.

That’s despite announcing a £530k loss for the financial year and moving forward with plans to leave their traditional home of 118 years by building a new stadium at a site already purchased at Camperdown Park — a story the Tele broke back in August.

Dundee managing director Nelms said the operating loss of more than half-a-million pounds had been covered by Football Partners Scotland.

Of that loss, £200,000 went to the upkeep of Dens.

Nelms said: “We have put over £200,000 into the ground. That’s not enhancing the ground. That’s just keeping it going.

“These issues are going to get worse and worse as time goes on.

“We’re aware we’re trying to give a 21st-century entertainment product in a 19th-century building.

“It’s not new news that Tim and I have bought 29 acres at Camperdown Park.

“We will be putting in a land-use application shortly that we hope really enhances Dundee Football Club — not only its day-to-day inner workings but the type of event we can put on for Dundee Football Club. We think that’s the future.”

John Burke, a member of the Barry Smith Dundee Supporters Club, has been going to Dens for almost 60 years and is delighted with the statement put out by Nelms.

John said: “I’m happy he sat down and said something because most fans feel there hasn’t been enough communication coming out of the club.

“The whole thing was positive. I’ve been going to Dens since 1959 and it is dilapidated to say the least.

“They have done the best with what they have but it is showing its age.

“My heart’s there but things change and sometimes you need to move on.

“In terms of the financial accounts being released, most people don’t understand those types of things. I’m lucky my son is an accountant, there’s nothing to worry about.

“With the history this club has had, it’s always a worry but it’s all positive.

“What John Nelms said felt good. It gives fans a boost, it certainly does for me.

“Things are positive off the field and positive on the park. Happy days!”

Glenn Taylor, a member of the Big Rabbie D’s Supporters Club, said: “I think it all sounded great, very positive.

“He said the £500k loss was being covered by FPS and the club has no debt, which is the main worry for Dundee fans, given what’s gone on in the past.

“The new stadium I think needs to happen.

“Dens is well past its sell-by-date and is costing the club money to stay there, so I think it would be best to move, although I’m not sure how that would be financed.

“People might not want to move to a new stadium because of the history of Dens but I’m not one of them.

“Building a new stadium — I’m all for that, although I do worry where the money comes from.

“Will Tim Keyes put the money up for that?”

Nelms also stated the club are still pursuing plans to host a Premiership game in the USA.