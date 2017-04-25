Former Dundee favourite Ray Farningham is backing former team-mate Neil McCann to keep the team up but says the fans have to play their part.

‘Jinky’ was one of the senior men at Dens when McCann — Dundee’s new interim manager — was starting to make his mark on the senior game as a youngster.

At the age of 19, McCann made his debut in dark blue but the following season began to nail down a regular starting spot in the campaign ‘Jinky’ arrived at Dens.

Farningham said: “He was just a young lad when we were both at Dundee.

“He was just breaking through and was a quiet boy but one thing was he always spoke up when it was needed.

“He always had an opinion which you can see he’s kept up in his work as a commentator.

“He knows the game but it’s not all about that now.

“It’s about building the confidence of the players and making sure the team are up for the last five games.

“I think two victories might just be good enough to see them through, I hope so anyway.

“I’m sure Neil won’t be thinking that way, though — it’s an old cliché but he’ll be taking it one game at a time and concentrating fully on Motherwell.”

That first test for Dundee’s new rookie manager will bring about good memories for the squad he’s inherited.

Their last trip to Fir Park was in fact their last victory eight games ago and was the best moment of the season.

A rampant Dark Blues side tore the Steelmen apart in a first half that had the visitors 5-1 up.

For ‘Jinky’ that’s something Neil can use to his advantage.

“The players will have good memories of the last time they played at Fir Park,” he added.

“It was a really good result and something they’ll have in the back of their minds as they go into that match.

“It’s all about confidence for the players. Neil knows that and training will have been upbeat.

“I hope having a new voice around the place brings the response from the players — normally players do respond, I don’t know why.

“You wonder why they didn’t do that for the previous boss but that’s what Dundee will be looking for.

“I don’t get it but it seems to happen.”

The fans have a big part to play, too, according to ‘Jinky’ in what will be five tight, nervy encounters to finish the season.

“It’s just a case of getting as many points on the board as possible to keep them in the division although all the other teams are in the same boat.

“I think it’ll be scrappy and not very pretty but it’s time for the supporters to play their part and get behind the team. It’s about backing them through the difficult times.

“I do think they will stay up. I want them to, anyway.

“I still know a lot of people at the club behind the scenes and I wouldn’t want to see any jobs go if they end up getting relegated. That’s the people I think about.”

The prospect of a potential City of Discovery derby in the play-offs if Dundee don’t get themselves out of trouble might be an exciting thought for some but it isn’t something ‘Jinky’ would be pleased to see.

“I don’t think that would be good. There would be a lot of tension for both clubs and their supporters. I’m hoping it doesn’t come to that.”