Two-week freeze for Dundee season tickets but no discount for the drop

Dundee fans will have to move quickly if they are to pick up a season ticket for the same price as last campaign – despite not knowing which division the club will be in.

With the Dark Blues currently just a point off the bottom of the Premiership table and on a three-match winless run with Celtic up next, the club have released their prices for next season.

However, there is no discount offered should the club drop to the Championship.

The cost has been frozen for two weeks – until April 2 – at £340 for a standard adult ticket, the same price as last year’s super early bird renewal which was available to May 1 for existing season book holders.

That jumps to £360 for the super early bird this time, from April 3 to May 2, then £370 until June 4.

Then the standard price will be £395, an increase of £10 from last year.

The top-flight season comes to an end on May 26, meaning it will cost at least £370 for fans who wait to see which division the club will be playing in.

At full price, it works out at £20.78 per match for 19 Premiership home games or £21.94 per match for 18 home Championship games.

By comparison, a ticket for Dundee United’s home match with Ross County on Tuesday is priced at £20.

Overall it’s an increase of £10 from last campaign at every stage after the two-week price freeze that lasts until April 2, 18 days before the post-split Premiership season commences.

Season tickets for U/12s will be just £1 until June 5, when it goes up to £20, while an U/18 book goes from £115 over the next fortnight to £140 full price.

O/65s and students as well as disabled supporters will be charged £230 now before going up to £275 form June 5 onward.

