Dundee fans have no sympathy for Jim McIntyre after his sacking

Dejected Dundee fans had no sympathy for management duo Jim McIntyre and Jimmy Boyle after they were sacked on Sunday.

They pointed out that a run of 10 league defeats in a row – as well as a slump in sales of season tickets for next term – had cost the pair their jobs.

The Dens Park side are now seeking their fourth manager in two years following the previous exits of Neil McCann and Paul Hartley.

Managing director John Nelms returned from America following a meeting with club owner Tim Keyes and the axe fell on manager McIntyre and his No. 2 Boyle at lunchtime yesterday.

Dundee Supporters’ Association chairman Kenny Ross said: “I think it was inevitable.

“Season ticket sales are down compared to this time last year and money talks.

“We have only won one game at home this season and 10 straight defeats is appalling.

“It’s a record-equalling run dating back to 1898 and McIntyre’s win rate was just 12%.

“It was 9% before Saturday’s win at Livingston.

“As for the new manager, it is quite an open field.

“Although Jim Goodwin has done well with Alloa, he is quite inexperienced. It’s his first season as a manager and it is a different level with Dundee.

“I see other names in the frame such as Stuart McCall, Ian McCall and David Hopkin, plus Gordon Strachan.”

Kenny added: “I don’t have much sympathy for Jim McIntyre and Jimmy Boyle. The sackings were justified.

“We went down with a whimper and that’s what has annoyed the fans.

“Maybe if the board had acted sooner when the league split happened, then it would have given a new manager a chance to stay up. Who knows?”

Supporters’ liaison officer John Burke said: “I hate to see anyone lose their job but unfortunately that’s what happens when you don’t win games.”

We asked members of the public who they would like to see take over as manager.

Bernie Matthews, 54, said: “Local folk will probably want Charlie Adam – he’s a Dundee guy.

“It’s about time he went into management.”

Billy Manson, 65, said: “I would go for Ian McCall of Ayr United.

“He is a first-class manager who has proved himself in the Championship time and time again.”

