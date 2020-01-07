Dundee fans group insists more has to be done about homophobia in football

A Dundee FC fan group insists more needs to be done to tackle discrimination in football after the alleged use of homophobic language at Dens Park.

A video emerged on Twitter after Dundee’s 2-0 Championship defeat to Inverness at Dens on Saturday where a supporter in the main stand can be heard hurling an insult towards the pitch which uses the word ‘p***’.

The incident comes shortly after the alleged racist abuse towards Dee striker Kane Hemmings in last month’s Dundee derby at Tannadice.

A spokesman for Dundee FC LGBT+ supporters group Proud Dees, who posted the clip on their account, believes people need to realise the damage their words have.

“It’s something I’m used to hearing, I was more focused on the game but it was after the fourth of fifth time it started to irritate me,” he said.

“You saw it with the racist abuse aimed at Kane Hemmings in the video at the derby so it seems to be coming up more often now.

“Homophobic abuse is not any different from that.

“People need to realise who is in the crowd as well as on the pitch, it might not be offensive to yourself but if you have heard that throughout your life it makes you wince.

“I don’t think that a lot of the time when people shout things at a football game they realise the damage it can do, particularly to someone who hasn’t come out yet.”

In response to the video, a Dundee spokesman said: “Dundee Football Club abhors discriminatory behaviour of any kind.

“We would encourage any supporters who hear any form of prejudicial abuse to report such incidents to on-duty stewards or directly to the club.”

Although they appreciate the response from the club, Proud Dees believe they need to see action against prejudice across football.

The spokesman said: “You hear statements all the time. It’s well-documented that all the clubs in the SPFL are against prejudice and discriminatory language but it’s still happening on a weekly basis at clubs around the country.

“It’s about education and I don’t think I’ve heard any announcements at games about discrimination.

“I don’t feel comfortable going to a steward because I don’t think it would be taken seriously.

“I appreciate the response from Dundee but there is more that can be done.”