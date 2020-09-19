It’s normally the one time of the year where masks are expected and encouraged.

But ironically the Covid-19 pandemic means that there’s likely to be fewer children on the streets guising as part of Halloween.

Earlier this week, during her daily briefing, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon refused to rule out a ban on the practice.

When quizzed about preventing children from taking part in the tradition, she said: “I don’t want to be the person standing here telling children they can’t go guising, but if it is necessary because of where we are then it’s better than allowing children to be at risk.

With the event just weeks away, one of Dundee’s fancy dress shops says they expect their busiest time of year will look markedly different.

David Farry, who runs Yvonne’s Fancy Dress shop on the Seagate, is currently making preparations for the shop opening up in the coming weeks.

But unlike every other year, as well as decorating and stocking the shelves, David and the staff are also having to ensure customers will be able to shop while remaining socially-distant.

He said: “We’re certainly going to be quieter than normal, but I do think that people will still celebrate it.

“I think what you’ll see is parents holding small parties for their one family and going the extra mile so their kids enjoy it, so maybe they will dress up as well.

“I think people will also hold parties online, as they already have been doing, so we’ll still be selling masks and face paint.

“People will still want to make it special, and make the most of it, we’ve come out of all this dreariness, we’ve had a wee bit of a break, and now it looks like we might be going back into it.”

When the shop opens, costumes and masks will be segregated into men, women and children, to limit people moving around the shop as much as possible.

There will also be separated entrances and exits for customers to use, and the gift stock has been moved into the adjacent Keillers China Shop to allow the entire floor to be devoted to fancy dress.

David says that he also expects a lot of people will buy costumes online.

He added: “I wouldn’t say I’m not concerned about the impact it will have, but I’m confident people will still mark it in whatever way they can, in an effort to have some normality.

“But I definitely don’t think we’ll see children out guising this year, which is probably the right decision.”