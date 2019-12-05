Dundee fan takes reins at United – all the way in Dubai

A Dundee FC fanatic could yet turn to current Dark Blues boss James McPake for advice after taking his first job in football management – all the way in Dubai.

Michael Brady, from Douglas, has entered the cauldron of football management in the third tier of the United Arab Emirates Second Division League with Dubai United FC.

The PE teacher, who taught at Menzieshill High and Harris Academy before making the move to the middle east, has already had his first taste of victory after securing a 2-1 victory against Regional Sports last Thursday in the club’s second fixture.

The league is in its infancy, having only formed this year, but the 37-year-old has aspirations of gaining promotion and eventually competing at the highest level domestically.

And, although Dee boss McPake doesn’t have his battles to seek in his own promotion battle, Michael will hope to gain some words of wisdom from his fellow manager after he completed his coaching badges at the same time as the Dens Park manager.

The only downside is Michael has been forced to cheer on a team called United – while the Tangerines in his home city currently top the Championship.

He said: “This is a dream come true to take this step into management, the only heart-breaking thing is cheering on a team called United – thankfully we don’t play in tangerine.

“The league has only been set-up this year, I don’t know how it would equate into domestic football in the UK, it’s maybe the equivalent of League 1 in England perhaps.

“I still keep in touch with the ex-pros that I was on the coaching programmes with including McPake.

“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind getting in players before the window closed. We’ve got a 30 man squad.

“Most of the squad originate from Africa and the quality of the players is really high. We think there is the potential that some of these players will get snapped-up by pro clubs in Europe.

“We’ve got our third match against Sport Support from Abu Dhabi. We go into that tie with one win and a defeat under our belts.”

Michael is balancing his managerial duties with PE teaching as well as looking after his three-year-old twin boys – which he admits has not been easy.

Michael said: “It has been a bit manic, the wife has been going mental with the workload.

“We’ve only had four training sessions so far, it was chaos getting medicals sorted for the players before the window closed.

“It was nice to get that first victory under the belt hopefully we could get a few Dundonians looking out for the teams progress.”