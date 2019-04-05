Dundee fan no longer watches games in Glasgow or Edinburgh after Celtic firework incident

A Dundee supporter says he no longer travels to Edinburgh or Glasgow for matches as he feels “too intimidated”, even with a group of friends.

Bob Gordon, 64, of Dundee Social Club, said he was at Dens Park in October with his eight-year-old grandson when Celtic fans threw a firework on to the pitch.

He said: “The incident was a disgrace. I was there with my grandson and he was terrified.

“We were at the other end of the ground but the noise from it was really loud – it was pretty intimidating.

“I refused to take him back the next time Celtic came to Dundee.

“The firecrackers, the smoke bombs, even the songs they sing, it’s all nonsense.

“It’s giving Scottish football a bad reputation.

“It’s putting people off from going to the matches.”

He added: “We went for ages without there being trouble at matches, but it’s getting worse.”