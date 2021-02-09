A Dundee family has been fighting for months to get hundreds of pounds refunded after their holiday was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In January 2020 Greig and Kimberly MacPhail, who works as a nurse, booked a seven day all-inclusive holiday to Majorca with Teletext Holidays with their two daughters Chloe, 14, and Amber, 12.

They were due to fly off in October but because of the coronavirus outbreak the holiday was cancelled.