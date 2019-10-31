Dundee family transform their home into Halloween house for charity

A Dundee family have gone all out with their annual Halloween decorations.

Dawn and Malcolm Campbell have decked out their Aberdour Place home to raise money for Pancreatic Cancer UK.

With the help of their 12-year-old daughter, Amy, the pair have spent the last five days transforming their home into a terrifying haunted house complete with lighting and special effects.

In previous years, the house has fundraised for Ward 32 at Ninewells Hospital.

Dawn has battled cancer twice and was treated at the ward.

© DC Thomson

And, after losing Dawn’s mum to pancreatic cancer on October 15 last year, the family are continuing their efforts to raise money for the charity.

Dawn, 51, said: “We’ll be putting the collection bucket out again. Last year we raised about £200 but even £100 would be great.

“Every year the kids love it and we love doing it. We just can’t stop.

“There’s a lot of stuff we have got already that we cannot buy again this year.

“We’ve been looking in all the shops but it’s mainly stuff we’ve already got in our collection.”

Malcolm’s work in computing means that he’s been able to go the extra mile to create a range of professional effects.

Meanwhile, the Tele wants to feature YOUR best Halloween pics – be it your child’s impressive outfit, amazing decorations or a great pumpkin carving.

We will feature the best images in a picture special in Saturday’s paper.

Send us all your pics by Facebook messaging our page or email them to news@eveningtelegraph.co.uk. If you are sending pictures of people, please be sure to include their name and age.

“Like it or loathe it, Halloween is a big deal these days, “ said Tele editor Dave Lord.

“We have already seen some truly amazing examples of pumpkin and turnip carvings too, so don’t be shy in sharing images of your creations.

“All the best pictures we receive will feature in a spooktacular special on Saturday.”