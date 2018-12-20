Dundee family ‘thrilled’ that their son Leo has the city’s most popular name

Amelia remains the most popular name for a baby girl in Dundee but there’s a new top boy for the city.

Leo has overtaken Noah as parents’ favourite names for newborn boys in 2018, according to the National Records of Scotland.

Daniel, Finn and Oliver were tied for second among the boys.

As for the girls, Sophie followed Amelia into second place. Tied for third place were Aria, Ava and Freya.

Across Scotland, Olivia took the girls’ prize for the third consecutive year, while Jack has been the most popular boys’ name for 11 years.

Among the list of Leos born this year is four-month-old Leo Martin-Wells.

His dad Richard Martin, from Kirkton, said he was thrilled his son’s is Dundee’s number one name.

He said: “I’m really pleased that his name is the most popular.

“I wanted a name that couldn’t be abbreviated and quite modern. I was quite determined about that.

“It sounded quite trendy and would fit in with the youth of today so that’s what I wanted.

“Leo matches his star sign and I’ve got a tattoo of a lion on my arm which makes it even better.

“I don’t think there were that many Leos around Dundee until this year by the looks of it. So it’s good that we’re ahead of the trend.”

Gemma Houston, from Mid Craigie, has a two-year-old daughter called Amelia.

She said: “It was her dad who came up with the name and we thought it was one that you didn’t hear very often. It’s nice that her name is top again.”

Meanwhile, Jack was the top boys’ name in Angus followed by James, Jacob and Logan.

Emily and Sophie were the joint-first girls’ names, closely followed by Charlotte and Olivia in joint-third.

In Perth and Kinross, Ellie and Freya were the most popular names for newborn girls.

Rory was the region’s top boys’ name followed by Jacob and James.