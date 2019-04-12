Dundee family shocked after ‘wonderful mother’ dies of brain tumour aged 32

The family of a woman who died aged just 32 following a short battle with a brain tumour have paid tribute to the “wonderful mother”.

Kim Gowans had been diagnosed just eight weeks before her untimely death, and family members admit they have been left with a massive gap in their lives.

The mother-of-one had worked at Ninewells Hospital since 2006 as a secretary and married husband Mark in March last year.

Their first anniversary took place less than a week before Kim died and Mark has admitted the family were left shocked following the horrendous ordeal.

He said: “We are all just stunned with how quickly this has happened.

“She had been complaining about having a headache.

“We were scheduled to go up to Aberdeen for a trip but Kim wanted to cancel as she wasn’t up for it.

“Kim took a turn at work and was taken down to A&E.

“She got a head scan that week which revealed she had a brain tumour.

“She was totally broken about the diagnosis.”

Kim met Mark in 2009 after she gatecrashed her future husband’s work’s night out in the former Dexters bar in Dundee.

It was just weeks later Mark asked Kim out and they spent nine years together, had son Blake, 7, before tying the knot at the Invercarse Hotel last year – with pictures of their big day published in the Evening Telegraph.

Following her devastating diagnosis earlier this year, Kim had been preparing to tackle the tumour with her first bout of chemotherapy just days before her death.

Mark said: “We went up to Aberdeen on the Saturday just before Mother’s Day.

“Kim was really positive about starting her treatment – but it didn’t happen.”

Kim’s younger sister Stacy described her as a strong person who was a great mum to son Blake.

She added: “She was a great sister, very creative and very straight to the point.

“We have a big family and we’ve just been supporting one another through this.

“She had been a wonderful mother to her son Blake, she absolutely doted on him.

“After her diagnosis she was never the same.

“You were always used to her being so smiley and happy.”

There have been a huge amount of messages on social media with an outpouring of grief following Kim’s death.

The family have been touched by every one as they come to terms with the loss.

Stacy added: “We’ve had so many well wishes from people that knew Kim.

“People have been contacting us just saying she really was one of the best people.”

Kim had grown up in the Lochee and Hilltown areas before the family eventually moved to Stobswell.

Her father Adam Duncan admitted Kim had only told immediate friends and family about her battle with the tumour as she looked to overcome the illness.

He also insisted grandson Blake had been a pillar of strength throughout.

Adam added: “A lot of people didn’t know and were shocked when they heard.

“Blake has coped remarkably well.

“Kim always put others before herself.

“We’ve been talking about her all day. She always dressed to impress as she got older, loved her gigs and was a massive Rolling Stones fan.

“The family is still in shock.” Kim is survived by her husband Mark, son Blake, father Adam, mother Yvonne, brother Adam and sister Stacy.

Kim’s service will take place at the Invercarse Hotel at 11am and burial is at noon on April 17.

Guests are asked to wear bright colours.