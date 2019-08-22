Dundee family raise charity cash in aid of nephew who has cerebral palsy

Members of a Dundee family have raised more than £800 for charity.

Georgina Whyte, along with her sisters-in-law Amber and Amanda and other family members, climbed Ben Nevis to raise funds for the Archie Foundation.

Georgina said the group were preparing to climb their third Munro when they decided to do it for a worthwhile cause.

Her nephew Rory Watt has cerebral palsy and the group decided to scale the summit in his honour.

Rory’s mum Zoe Millar set up a fundraising page for the group. Posting online, she said Rory might one day need surgery to be able to walk.

Zoe added the group stayed at the Ben Nevis campsite the night before setting off at 6.30am the next morning. She and Rory stayed behind to await their return.

Georgina said: “There are lots of kids in Dundee who benefit from the Archie Foundation.”

She added the local community supported the family in their challenge.