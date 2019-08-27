Dundee family ‘prisoners at home’ with noise, rubbish and folk buzzing their door for drugs

A family claim they have become “prisoners in their own home” because of rampant antisocial behaviour in their area.

Dunholm Road resident Carly Scully says her family have been blighted by noise from nearby residents and drug use near their Dunholm Road home.

The 30-year-old – whose partner’s son has cerebral palsy – has said that people have buzzed her door looking for drugs.

And she even claims that one night it became so bad the family was forced to go and stay at her mum’s house.

She said: “It’s been horrendous.

“We have often been kept up to 4am and we have even had people buzz our door looking for drugs.

“One night it was so bad we had to leave to go and stay at my mum’s house. Dogs also frequently urinate in the close.”

The constant disruption has left Carly fearful about allowing her partner’s young son out to play.

She said: “My partner’s son has cerebral palsy and other health needs.

“He likes to play outside, but with all the cigarette ends and other rubbish out there, we don’t like him to.”

The frequent disturbances have put a strain on Carly and her partner.

She said: “We’ve become prisoners in our own home. I’ve been signed off work because of the stress it has caused me.”

The family was hopeful they could be rehoused in a better area but have been left disappointed by the council’s response.

Carly said: “When I phoned up I was told we already have a house so we don’t need a new one.

“I feel hard-working people are being discriminated against.”

Councillor Charlie Malone admitted he had seen a rise in antisocial behaviour in recent times.

He said: “I get a least one call a week about these concerns.

“My advice would be to contact the antisocial behaviour team if people have any problems.”

Community activist Stella Carrington also urged people in the area to express their concerns to tenants and residents’ associations.

She said: “We have a meeting coming up and it would be good to see members of the local community there.

“The group can do a lot for the area but we need people to tell us what their problems are.”

A city council spokesman said: “We are conscious of the impact antisocial behaviour can have on communities and we are committed to achieving a reduction in unacceptable behaviour.

“In order to further tackle anti-social behaviour we encourage residents to get in touch with our antisocial behaviour team to report cases.

“Additionally, our housing staff will offer support and advice to tenants as well as taking action.”