A dad has died of a lung condition after having battled back from the brink eight times.

David Kidd, 48, from St Mary’s, passed away after a two-year battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

COPD is a group of lung conditions characterised by a narrowing of the airways which makes it hard to get air back out of the lungs.

David’s family have paid tribute to the “fighter” who survived eight cardiac arrests — including one occasion when doctors administered CPR for more than 20 minutes.

The auto-electrician defied the odds to the extent that a priest had already read him his last rites.

David died peacefully surrounded by his family in Ninewells Hospital on Monday, having said goodbye to them all individually.

His partner Charry Mitchell, 52, said he had never even had a cold prior to being diagnosed with the illness in February 2015 and said she believed David “had nine lives”.

She said: “He battled for two years. He was a fighter and he’s going to be a massive loss to us all.

“He never complained about anything. You wouldn’t have known he was ill.

“David was really down to earth and laid back. He didn’t ask for much in life.

“He worked from the age of 12 and he was happy to go to work, come home, have his shower and read his Tele or go across to the shops and buy a few cans and watch the football.”

David’s daughter Brooke, 23, added: “He was one of the least selfish people you could meet. He would do anything for anyone. He never thought about himself.

“He was the type of person that if you asked what he wanted for Christmas he would say nothing.”

Daughter Jennifer, 27, said: “He loved to make people laugh.

“He knew everyone and they all said the same thing — that he was an absolute gent.”

Initially, doctors couldn’t pinpoint what had caused David’s COPD.

However, they established that he suffered from a genetic condition called Alpha 1, which can lead to a person developing COPD.

A lung transplant was on the cards for David if he had been able to give up smoking for six months and attend pulmonary rehabilitation classes.

He managed to go smoke-free for 13 weeks and enjoyed attending the classes but became too ill for a transplant to be considered.

David’s biggest loves in life were his family, scooters and football.

He was a member of the A92 Vespa club and enjoyed going out on trips with the group, including his best friends Tommy and Joe.

He also built his own Vespa scooter in “Mary Boys” colours.

Charry said: “Scooters and football were his life. His dad had a Lambretta scooter when he was young and he had one too. His friend got one and I got him one for his Christmas.

“He loved going out with all the scooter boys.”

David’s family said they wanted his story to raise awareness of COPD and also Alpha 1.

They also praised the care that he received at Ninewells Hospital throughout his illness, in particular a nurse called Yvonne, who was “incredible”.

David is survived by Charry and daughters Brooke, Jennifer and 25-year-old Dhanni, his two stepdaughters and five grandchildren, as well as his mum Martha and brothers Andy and Joe.

Funeral details have yet to be announced.