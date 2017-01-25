A woman says her children are having sleepless nights after their home was targeted by a thief.

Natasha Forbes, 28, is urging locals to be vigilant after a thief entered her house in Wentworth Avenue, Dundee, the early hours of Sunday.

The mum-of-two said an iPad was stolen, along with a schoolbag and jackets.

It follows reports of a similar sneak-in theft at an address in Gleneagles Road — around half-a-mile away —where a large handbag, a purse and other personal items were pinched at around 4.50am yesterday.

Natasha claims the thief may have tried their luck at addresses near her house.

She also believes the theft could be linked to claims that a man was seen trying to sell iPads in the city centre on Sunday. She told the Tele: “It was my fault by leaving my door open.

“My girls Paige and Ella woke up the next morning and one of them asked where her iPad was.

“I noticed the bag on the end of the stairs was missing and two jackets were the only other things.

“It was so distressing — my daughters can’t even sleep because of what’s happened.”

She added: “The police came up and they said there was nothing they could do.

“I spoke to my one of my neighbours and apparently their door was tried on Saturday night, too.

“Someone also messaged me to say that someone in the town centre was trying to sell iPads to people on Sunday so there might be a link.

“I think it was because the pawn shops aren’t open on a Sunday, so I’ve been phoning all of them to make them aware.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland is appealing for information after a sneak-in theft at Wentworth Avenue between midnight and 6am on Sunday.

“An iPad mini was stolen, along with a schoolbag and two jackets.”

She also appealed for information over the theft on Gleneagles Avenue, adding: “Anyone with information that might be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101, or speak to any police officer.

“Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”