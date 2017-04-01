“We feel that they stole what short time we had left with my mum — we are still devastated.”

A Dundee woman — left “heartbroken” by her mother’s passing away — is demanding answers from NHS Tayside about her death.

Shelley Wilkie’s mother Joan Gordon died aged 69 a month after being admitted to Ninewells Hospital with terminal lung cancer.

However, Shelley, of Douglas, has made a complaint to NHS Tayside, claiming her family were not given the full details of her condition.

Shelley said she was told her mother’s rapidly deteriorating mental state was because of a urine infection.

However, she claims that her mother had actually developed sepsis — an illness that occurs when the body’s response to an infection spirals out of control and makes it attack its tissue and organs.

She says, as a result, her family suffered needlessly as they were left in the dark until just six days before she died.

The 45-year-old said: “We planned to have Christmas all together but that was taken from us. Mum was in Ninewells but was told on October 14 that she would be allowed home following a bronchoscopy.

“I went along and she was still out of it with the sedation.

“A doctor said she had a low white blood cell count so she needed to have a transfusion and would be discharged after that.

“During this time, my mum was acting so out of character — she was hallucinating.”

Shelley added it was “upsetting” to see her mum in this condition.

Shelley said after her mum began radiotherapy, she became more confused.

She said she was due to be discharged on October 28 but was kept in hospital instead after a specialist nurse saw her condition.

At this point, Shelley said her mum — who died on November 4 — couldn’t even sit up in a chair.

She said: “I was told it was a mild infection and everything was fine and the infection was the reason she was acting out of character.

“The following day, she couldn’t feed herself — she was away in a world of her own.”

Shelley claimed that staff put it down to medication and the urine infection.

Shelley said the following day staff confirmed that her mother did have sepsis — but claims up until that moment she had not been informed.

Shelley said after receiving this news, her mother died six days later.

Shelley added: “We were expecting to have my mum at home with family looking after her with dignity and respect.”

Shelley said she and her sister Gail, 48, and brother Harry, 46, and Joan’s six grandchildren were still coming to terms with her death.

She explained: “We will always remember my mum for being a strong, funny, amazing mother and gran.

“She had a big heart and would help anyone if she could.

“She was much more than a mother or gran — she was like our best friend.”

An NHS Tayside spokeswoman said: “Due to patient confidentiality, we do not discuss matters relating to individual patients.

“We have received a complaint from the family and will be in contact with them to discuss their concerns.”