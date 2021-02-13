Saturday, February 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Dundee family celebrate poignant wedding after death of much-loved dad Tom McMahon

by Lindsey Hamilton
February 13, 2021, 9:15 am Updated: February 13, 2021, 12:53 pm

A well-known Dundee family have celebrated a lockdown wedding just weeks after the loss of one of their own.

Susan McMahon, daughter of junior football stalwart Tom McMahon, married her long term partner, Patrick Tayac, in an intimate family wedding at Dundee Registry Office on Friday.

Andrew gives Susan away
Brother Andrew gave Susan away.

The occasion comes just weeks after Tom

Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe