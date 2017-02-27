The arrival of little Holly Beattie means a Dundee family now boasts five generations.

Cradling the newcomer — who was born at Ninewells weighing 6lb 11oz — is great-great-grandad Stan Cowley, 90, a retired welder who lives in Barnhill.

On the right of the picture is Stan’s daughter Pat Beattie, 63, from Arbroath Road, who is a retired senior social care worker.

On the left is Pat’s daughter, Carrie, 38, a mature student from Craigie and in the centre is her son, Josh, 20, an apprentice electrician from Gotterstone who is the proud dad of wee Holly.

Not in the picture but very much part of the family are Carrie’s daughter, Abbie, 13, and Josh’s partner, Lauren Franklin.