Families from Dundee have told of their terror after being caught up in a deadly earthquake.

At least two people died after a 6.7-magnitude quake hit seven miles north-east of the Greek island of Kos, near the Turkish coast.

The earthquake struck at 1.31am on Thursday — thousands are thought to have been injured and countless homes have been lost.

Nicola Duthie, 30, and fiancé Iain Laird, 30, from Fintry, are currently on holiday in Kefalos, the westernmost town on the Greek island of Kos, one of the worst hit areas, with their children Kiana, seven, and five-month-old Lachlan.

Iain said: “We were woken up at 1.30am to the room shaking and everything moving — it was awful.

“A further earthquake struck around 40 minutes later, and there were another few tremors after that.

“The damage here isn’t as bad as it seems to be in Kos Town — the tsunami seems to have created a lot of damage to the roads and harbour and obviously the airport was closed for a while to all flights.

“All the locals are saying they haven’t felt one as bad as that in all the time they can remember.

“It was one of the most terrifying experiences of our lives.”

Another Fintry man, Graham Neave, 45, is currently in Kardamaina with his partner.

He told the Tele that he had tried to leave the Greek island following the quake but was stranded because there were no available flights home.

He said: “I have never been in a situation like this — it is absolutely terrifying.

“We were in bed sleeping and there was a really loud noise, and the whole room started shaking really badly.

“That lasted for a while — it was really bad.

“We were too scared to open the door at first, then I ran to reception.

“No one knew what to do.

“We were then evacuated out of the hotel.

“There were families sleeping on the floor outside. They said that it was OK to go back in at 4am but a lot of people were too scared to go back inside.

“The whole area had been lifted up in places and the pool area was severely damaged, and there were bits of the floor that had risen up.

“Bits of the hotel were damaged too.”

Iain said his apartment was on the seafront — and he feared that he was going to be washed away in a tsunami.

He said: “I have never experienced anything like this in my life. We genuinely thought there was going to be a tsunami.

“We didn’t sleep for a minute —there was no way that we could.

“We tried to get home on a flight straight away but there were none, so we were stranded.

“Luckily our flight home is today.

“I don’t think we will be able to sleep at all until we get back to the UK. My partner said that she never wants to go on holiday abroad again after this — she says it is just not worth the risk.”

Lisa Forsyth, 28, from Carnoustie, is currently in Marmaris, Turkey on holiday — another area where the earthquake was felt.

She said: “We were sitting in a bar when it happened and everyone was running out of the bars on to the roads, it was pretty scary.

“The buildings were shaking. I thought it was someone shaking my seat at first, until someone shouted ‘earthquake’.”

Foreign Office issues travel advice

The UK Foreign Office has issued travel advice in the aftermath of the earthquake that occurred off the coast of Kos.

They say that flights and ferry services are being significantly disrupted as a result of the earthquake.

A statement said: “If you’re in the affected area and it is safe to do so, contact your friends and family to tell them you are safe.

“You should be aware of the possibility of aftershocks, and follow the advice of the local authorities and/or your tour operator.

“Flights and ferry services are being significantly disrupted as a result of the earthquake.

“Please contact your airline, ferry company or tour operator for updates to services.”

The quake struck 12km north-east of Kos, with a depth of 10km.

On Kos, about 115 people were injured, including tourists — 12 of them seriously.

Some buildings were damaged.

Turkey’s health minister said 358 were hurt in the city of Bodrum, though none were seriously injured.

At least two people are known to have died. The two deceased have not been named but police said that both victims were tourists.

They were a 22-year-old from Sweden and a 39-year-old from Turkey.

They died when the roof of a popular bar collapsed, according to reports.

The Greek army have been called in to assist with the recovery operation by government officials.

Greek authorities said the 12 people seriously injured included tourists from Turkey, Sweden and Norway.

Four were taken to Crete for treatment, and three to Athens.

A Swedish tourist is said to have lost a leg in the tragedy.