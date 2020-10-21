Dundee families struggling with fuel poverty to be offered support from new wellbeing project

Families in Dundee struggling with fuel poverty due to the coronavirus pandemic are to be given a helping hand thanks to a new initiative, the first of its kind in Scotland.

Last year, it was revealed that around 32% of households in the city are living in fuel poverty, based on surveys carried out between 2016-18.

Now, in an effort to help struggling families, the city’s Citizens Advice Bureau is setting up the Dundee Financial Wellbeing Project after receiving a grant from the British Gas Energy Trust.

The money will be used to offer families specialist advice in how to best use their money, energy advice, applying for relevant discounts and grants, priority register referrals and advice on housing issues to help lift families out of fuel poverty.

Tracy McNally, director of Dundee Citizens Advice Bureau, said it was the only organisation in Scotland to receive this funding.

She said: “There are many drivers of fuel poverty which we have no control over.

“However, British Gas Energy Trust by providing us with funding has given us the means to focus on targeting the areas we can help clients with.

“Many families in Dundee are struggling as a result of the pandemic.

“With winter on its way and more job losses in the pipeline, many people are worried about the rising cost of their fuel bills and this may result in pushing them into debt.

“This project will focus particularly on fuel debt, fuel issues and income maximisation.”

The project will also look at addressing the issue of people not claiming the benefits they are entitled to, after research found 80% of the poorest pensioners entitled to pension credit are not claiming it.

Helen Charlton, chairwoman of British Gas Energy Trust, said: “It’s been crucial to ensure frontline money and advice organisations receive additional funding to support their work this autumn, as the longer-term effects of the pandemic, and winter fuel costs, begin to take hold.

“Many vulnerable households are facing a financial precipice, these new grants will ensure additional money and energy advice is available to support individuals and families in some of the worst hit areas.”

Those who need support with their fuel bills can contact the Citizens Advice Bureau on 01382 214633 or by visiting www.dundeecab.org.uk

The project will now run from October until summer 2021 and the grants will be awarded immediately.