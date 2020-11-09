In pictures: Dundee falls silent to remember war dead

Veterans gathered in sombre silence for two minutes in an unofficial tribute despite Covid-19 restrictions.

About 30 ex-servicemen – along with volunteer representatives of Dundee Sea and Royal Marine Cadets – gathered outside the Steeple Church on Nethergate to mark Remembrance Sunday.

Last week former Scots Guard, Les Mason, 71, sent an open invitation to “all veterans in the Dundee and Tayside” area, to gather outside the Steeple Church in the city centre at 11am to pay their respects.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

It comes after Dundee City Council scrapped the official event this year – including a wreath-laying ceremony – to ensure public safety.

As the socially-distanced veterans gathered outside the church Les said he was proud of those who had turned out.

The Northern Ireland veteran said: “Everyone who is here today has come of their own accord to honour our war dead.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

“This is far too important an occasion and far too significant not to gather here to remember those who fought and died for us.

“This is the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, as well as the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London.

“It’s not that we are doing it to flout the rules, we simply feel it’s our duty to remember our fallen comrades, from all conflicts.”

Among the others taking part were former Royal Army Medical Corp member, Alastair McLean, 60, representing the Scotland branch of Royal British Legion.

Alastair, from Lochee, who served from 1976 – 1991, said he had made the decision to attend yesterday for “personal and private” reasons.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

He said: “It is my decision to come here to remember those who fell. I have got the right to be here because I am a veteran myself and because of those who have gone before me.”

Helen Bulloch, also from Dundee, said it was important for her to attend because of her family’s service to the UK.

Her son, Aminul Islam, was a bomb disposal expert with the Royal Logistics Corp who was called to the M6 when the IRA planted bombs under the M6 in April 1997.

He was awarded the George Cross for conspicuous gallantry after risking his life to reach the bombs.

“I am very proud of my son and what he did. I also have other family members who have served,” Helen said.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

“It is for people like my son and for those who died to give us the freedom we all enjoy today.”

Dennis Caple, 64, a former Royal Marine, travelled from Leuchars to be at yesterday’s event.

Dennis, who served for 23 years between 1973 and 1996, said he couldn’t see anything wrong with coming to Dundee to honour the fallen.

“Other people are in the city today and I have my own reasons for coming,” he said.

“I served in Northern Ireland, the Falklands and Cyprus and I have lost a lot of mates during conflict in the last 30 to 40 years.

“It is important to me to remember them today. This is far bigger than the pandemic we are currently going through.”

The veterans kept their distance during the event, with some laying wreaths and others bearing standards.