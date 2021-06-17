Dundee factory closes after two workers test positive for Covid-19

A Dundee factory has closed its doors following a small outbreak of Covid-19, with two confirmed cases.

Bosses at the Halley Stevensons waxed garments factory in the West End made the decision to close the factory earlier this week after two employees tested positive for the virus.

It is still unclear if the two cases are linked, however close contacts of both are being asked to take a test and self-isolate.

Bosses chose to close factory ‘for health and safety of employees’

A spokesman for the factory said: “We had one positive Covid-19 case reported first thing Monday morning.

“All those personnel who had been in close contact were sent home to self-isolate immediately and have since tested negative.

“We then had another possibly unrelated case, so made a decision to close the business for the rest of the week for the health and safety of our employees, and to allow them to be tested.

“This is the first disruption to our business since the start of Covid-19, back in March 2020.”

