Dundee factory blaze caused more than £1 million in damages, says owner

A huge fire that burned a factory to the ground has cost more than £1 million in damages.
The former Wood Group building, in Baldovie Industrial Estate on Forties Road, was razed to the ground in the blaze which began just after 8pm on Sunday night.
Flames and smoke could be seen for miles around as firefighters fought in vain to contain the blaze.
