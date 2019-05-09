Dundee face seven-figure hit following relegation, says financial expert

A financial expert has warned Dundee to expect a revenue drop of at least £1.5 million in the Championship next season.

However, the true cost of relegation from the Premiership could be more like double that.

Finance expert Neil Patey of accountants Ernst & Young described his estimate of what could be lost through falling season tickets sales, gate money, sponsorship and reduced prize money as a “conservative” guess.

And what it does not take into account is the money already spent in what turned out to be an unsuccessful bid for top-flight survival.

It’s understood in backing new manager Jim McIntyre’s almost complete overhaul of the first-team squad during the January transfer window, the Dark Blues went over their intended budget for this season to the tune of seven figures.

There will be further big changes to the squad over the summer and that is also likely to see American owner Tim Keyes have to dig deep into his pockets yet again.

He’s been meeting with managing director John Nelms in Texas this week to discuss a range of issues from the manager’s future, the ongoing plans for a new stadium near Camperdown Park and, not least, what the player budget is for next season.

With Keyes twice stating his long-term commitment to his Dundee project in the last week or so, it seems certain he will again invest heavily on the playing side of the club.

His aim is to mirror Ross County, relegated this time last year, in bouncing back to the Premiership at the first time of asking.

Meanwhile, tickets for Dundee’s trip to Livingston on Saturday are on sale at Dens.