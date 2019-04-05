Dundee face final-day survival showdown as SPFL releases post-split fixtures

The SPFL post-split fixtures has thrown up a potential barn-storming end to the season – with Dundee to face St Mirren in a final day showdown.

The bottom two will clash at Dens Park on May 18 – but the season could be finished for one of the sides if results go their way before.

But it’s bound to be a massive test for either side as both look to avoid relegation and a potential play-off, with Hamilton Accies still in the mix for the drop.

Dundee will travel to St Johnstone in their first post-split game in the battle for survival.

Jim McIntyre’s men, who lost to the Saints 2-1 on Wednesday night, face a daunting trip to McDiarmid Park on April 20 as they look to right the wrongs of their last visit.

They will then head to Motherwell on April 27 in what will prove to be a difficult start to the business end of the season.

On May 4, the Dee will host Hamilton Accies before their penultimate game against Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

But all eyes are already on Dens on May 18 as McIntyre looks to guide the Dark Blues to the great escape.

The full list of fixtures is below.