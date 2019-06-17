Dundee expat needs a home for her collection of hundreds of Scots Mags

A Dundee expat who has lived in New Zealand for more than 50 years is looking for a home for her collection of hundreds of copies of The Scots Magazine.

Helena Bryan, 70, was born in Dundee and went to Kirkton High School.

When she was 15 her parents moved to New Zealand, taking Helena with them.

She returned to the city as an 18-year-old, but grew homesick and returned to the southern hemisphere soon after. It was as a teenager Helena met her husband, Dave, now 74, in New Zealand. Coincidentally, Dave came from Douglas in Dundee!

Helena collected her Scots Magazines as a souvenir of home, amassing more than 200 over an 18-year period.

Now, Helena would like the collection to go to a new reader, either in her adopted country or indeed in Dundee.

Speaking to the Tele from the North Island city of Tauranga, Helena said: “I collected The Scot Magazine for many years.

“Even when I moved house several times I couldn’t bear to get rid of them and they moved with me. This was purely for sentimental reasons.

“The magazines carried several quirky tales from in and around Dundee and it was a link to home – a way of keeping touch with what was happening there.”

However, Helena has decided that enough is enough and she has to get rid of her collection. She said: “I have about 200 stacked on shelves in my garage, dated from 1988-2006. I’m trying to have a clear-out and the magazines must go, but I still can’t bear to throw them out.”

Helena has been trying to find other ex-pats in New Zealand who might be interested in her collection and although she has had plenty of interested parties, so far no one wants to take them off her hands.

She said: “One or two have got in touch and while they are sympathetic, they don’t want to take my collection.

“If no one comes forward I’ll probably end up hanging on to them. They’re just too precious to me to throw away.”

Garry Fraser, features editor of The Scots Magazine, said: “It’s always great to hear that The Scots Magazine can reach all corners of the earth.”

The Scots Magazine is the oldest magazine in the world still in publication, covering events as far back as the Battle of Culloden in 1746.