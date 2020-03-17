Former Dundee bar worker awarded £10,000 compensation for unfair dismissal

A kitchen porter working in a city centre bar has been awarded £10,000 in compensation after he was unfairly dismissed by his employer.

Douglas Neave had missed a shift at Nicolls Bar and Restaurant on Commercial Street after mistakenly starting his holiday a day early last year.

Upon returning to work he was told he was being sacked for gross misconduct, without a disciplinary hearing.

But an employment tribunal has ruled he was unfairly dismissed and has ordered N&C Pubs – who ran the watering hole at the time – to pay him £10,440 in lost wages and compensation.

Mr Neave will receive at least £1,080 of this from administrators on behalf of N&C Pubs, which has since gone bust, with the rest repaying benefits he had to claim as a result of his unemployment.

The hearing was told that Mr Neave, 59, had worked for Nicolls since December 2014 until his dismissal in February last year.

He had worked around 25 hours each week in the kitchen, without any disciplinary issues, until he started a holiday a day early by mistake on January 26.

When he returned to work on February 8 he was immediately told he was out of a job – and was handed a letter alleging he had been given two earlier warnings justifying his immediate sacking.

A written appeal against the decision was not responded to, forcing the porter to apply for Universal Credit. He has not worked since.

Employment judge Alexander Kemp described Mr Neave as “an entirely credible and reliable witness” – and criticised the way his case had been handled.

In a written judgement, he summarised: “Even if I had accepted that the reason for dismissal was conduct, in not reporting for work on 26 January 2019, I would have held the dismissal

to be unfair. It was procedurally inept.”

N&C Pubs was operated by city businessman Lee Jack before the company entered liquidation. Nicolls is now operated once again by local businessman Jimmy Marr under a new company, Park Developments (Dundee) Ltd.

The building itself is owned by City Centre Pubs (Dundee) Ltd – another firm owned by Mr Marr.

Liquidators for N&C were contacted by the Tele.