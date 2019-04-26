Dundee event to be held for people to discuss all aspects of dying

Friends at the End – which promotes end-of-life choices – is hosting a cuppa and a chat where people can discuss all aspects of dying.

The free event will take place at Dundee West Church on Friday May 17 from 2.15-4pm.

The aim is to allow attendees to discuss all aspects of bereavement, death and dying in a non-judgmental setting.

Anyone who has previously tried to talk about death and been accused of being too morbid may find the group beneficial.

All are welcome to attend. To book a place, contact the local group co-ordinator on symons.moira@gmail.com or phone the Glasgow office on 0141 356 4222.

Friends at the End believes that medically-assisted dying should be available to all mentally competent adults who may have an incurable condition or terminal illness that causes unbearable suffering and there is no other reasonable alternative that can relieve it.