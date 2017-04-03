A Dundee man who suffers from epilepsy and Tourette’s syndrome claims he’s been left in limbo after a decision to stop the financial help he receives.

Raymond Simpson, 26, from St Mary’s, said he was recently told he was to lose his Personal Independence Payment (PIP).

He explained: “I got a letter telling me I was no longer entitled to the PIP allowance because I was considered to be no longer suffering from epilepsy.

“I don’t understand how that can be and I have appealed against the decision. I was diagnosed with epilepsy 14 years ago and I’m still on prescribed medication from my GP because of my condition.

“This is causing me real stress and worry and I need answers to what’s happening.”

Raymond explained that he used to suffer from epileptic seizures up to three times a week.

He said that recently his condition had improved slightly in that he was no longer suffering from such regular epileptic episodes.

He added: “The last time I had a bad one was in December when I cracked my ribs during a seizure.

“Both conditions have a major impact on my day-to-day life”

He said that his form of Tourette’s manifests itself with physical tics as opposed to verbal ones, which most people associate with the condition.

He added: “My legs get badly affected and my friends tell me that I look like I’m drunk when I’m walking.

“I really want to get working again. I don’t want to sit around on benefits, but I need this money just now.”

A DWP spokeswoman said: “Decisions for PIP are made following consideration of all the information provided by the claimant, including supporting evidence from their GP or medical specialist.

“Anyone who disagrees with a decision can ask us to look at it again, and if they’re still unhappy with it they can appeal to an independent tribunal.”