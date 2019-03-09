Dundee environmental group may close if volunteers aren’t found

An environmental group says it could be forced to close due to a lack of volunteers.

Graham Cross of the Ardler Environmental Group (AEG) says that only seven people remain to help with the upkeep of the green spaces and landscaping in the area – one of whom lives in Charleston.

In addition, two members are wheelchair-bound and one has a part-time job, leaving just four people to take care of the bulk of the work.

The group was formed in 2002 and launched by planting a range of shrubs and flowers across the area including roses, daffodils and tulips.

Although attendance numbers were in the high 20s when the group first launched, that number rapidly dwindled.

The group maintains three gardens in front of the entrance to the Alder Complex as well as the surrounding area.

Graham said the group also believes that many locals don’t realise tending to the gardens is a voluntary role.

He said: “I feel that the group has been taken for granted over the years.

“Many locals wrongly assume that we are employed by the council to undertake horticultural work, or it’s being done as part of a community payback order which is not the case.”

Each member pays £1.50 per week. One pound goes towards maintaining the gardens and equipment while 50p goes towards a yearly Christmas meal.

Over the past five years Ardler Environmental Group has been recognised by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) as well as receiving awards from Keep Scotland Beautiful.

The group said the icing on the cake of their success was when it was recognised with the Queen’s Voluntary Award, which meant the group got to visit Holyrood Palace and have tea with The Queen in the grounds.

The group expects two judges to visit its gardens in August – one from the RHS and one from Keep Scotland Beautiful – to judge this year’s efforts, after which the group will wind down if no new volunteers come forward.

The group is asking anyone who is interested and can spare an hour a week to get in touch via e-mail on scotfreenwild@yahoo.com.