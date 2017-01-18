A Dundonian entrepreneur has set up his latest business — at the age of 81.

Watt Nicoll is preparing to launch his new company ‘The Toddy Man’ at Scotland’s Fine Food Show at the SECC on January 22.

The octogenarian has already successfully filled a number of roles during his lifetime — including boy piping champion, speedway rider, a TV pet man, zoologist, folk singer and motivational guru.

And he will now launch a range of hot toddies at the food fair which have been crafted from recipes passed on to him by his uncle.

Watt said: “It’s taken a wee while to get the recipes into a modern state of presentation and to secure some of the herbs and supplies but, at each stage, the feedback has been nothing short of phenomenal.”