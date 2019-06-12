Dundee emergency services rush to Kingsway crash involving lorry and car

Police are currently in attendance on Kingsway West following a two vehicle smash.

© DC Thomson

The inside lane travelling to the east near Asda Myerkirk is currently closed off as a whilst a silver Ford sports car is lying on the embankment.

A spokesman for the Police Scotland confirmed the collison involved an HGV lorry along with the other vehicle.

He added there had been no reports of any injuries from the scene.

One pedestrian said there was a number of police and workmen from the nearby Aldi building site near to the accident.

He added: “It appears they’ve closed off the inside lane temporarily until the vehicle gets uplifted.

“The Ford car has had some extensive damage to it’s front.”

A spokesman for police Scotland added: “Police Scotland are dealing with a minor road traffic collision on Kingsway West between Myrekirk and Liff Road, involving a lorry and a car.

“There are no reports of any injuries, but a lamp post has been damaged. The road is not blocked or closed.”