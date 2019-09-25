Dundee electric vehicle charging hub is the second-busiest in the UK

Dundee’s landmark new electric vehicle charging point has been used an average of 65 times a day in its first year, making it the second busiest in the UK, according to new data.

Charging company eVolt says about 24,000 charging sessions have been logged at the Princes Street Hub. It opened in July 2018 and was the first of its kind in the UK.

It features huge storage batteries which can hold charge generated through solar power, to take stress off the National Grid when people park up to charge their vehicles.

In a post on social media, eVolt said: “Figures just in on the Dundee Princes Street Hub. The UK’s first integrated hub with PV, energy storage and rapid chargers has delivered 24,000 charging sessions in the last year.”

Dundee City Council has just opened its first multi-storey rooftop charging hub in Greenmarket using similar solar-assisted architecture.