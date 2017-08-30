Wednesday, August 30th 2017 Show Links
Dundee electric car owner says she’s ‘saving a fortune’ with no road tax and free parking

by Jon Brady
August 30, 2017, 6:00 am
Elinor Chalmers

Dundee resident and electric car owner Elinor Chalmers says she’d never go back to petrol.

Orthodontist Elinor, 33, bought her Nissan Leaf two years ago and said they’re easier to live with than once thought.

“The longest drive I’ve done was down to Middlesborough. I just planned comfort breaks around charges,” she said.

“Dundee is making it easier and easier to own an electric car. I’ve got no road tax to pay and the council makes it free to park when you have one.

“I don’t have a charger at home, but I will be able to use the Princes Street hub when that opens. I’m saving a fortune.”

