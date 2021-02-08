Locals living in a quiet cul-de-sac have expressed their shock after two elderly neighbours were conned out of thousands of pounds.

Police Scotland launched an appeal after the couple living on Greenlee Drive, Dundee, were swindled out of £3,000 by two men posing as representatives of HM Revenue and Customs.

The duo – described as being in their 30s and 50s – claimed they were investigating instances of unpaid VAT for labourer work before demanding the cash and threatening the couple with being arrested if they did not pay.

Neighbours ‘appalled’

Neighbour John Martin, 68, who has lived in the area for more than 40 years, said he was appalled to learn of the scam.

He said: “I heard about it at the weekend.

“We don’t know those who’ve been targeted but I think it’s despicable what’s gone on here. I was watching Martin Lewis recently and he did advise the HMRC scams would start around now.

“I’m appalled at their actions.”

The incident took place at 11.30am on Wednesday January 27.

Both men involved in the incident were described as having Dundee accents, according to Tayside police.

The first is described as 5ft 10in, of stocky build, around 50, with short, grey hair.

His associate is of a similar height and of slim build, and was described as being in his early 30s with short, dark hair.

© Supplied by Google Street View

Local resident Norma Motion, 72, said she had received a number of “bogus” telephone calls in recent weeks, but was shocked to hear of the doorstep scam.

She said: “It’s despicable that people would pose as HMRC staff and swindle cash from folks.

“I’ve had phone calls from people claiming to be from HMRC and Amazon. I just put the phone down.

“With the ongoing situation with Covid-19 we haven’t been out as much nor have we seen many of the neighbours, so we are not sure where exactly this has happened.

“It’s a lot of money that couple has lost.”

Elizabeth Morrison, who also lives in the Greenlee area, said she was “disgusted” to hear her neighbours had been scammed.

She said: “I’ve lived here since 1989 and this is the first time I’ve heard of anything of this nature.

“I’m disgusted that these people have been targeted in this fashion, but I wasn’t aware of the incident until yesterday.”

‘Extremely upsetting incident’

Constable Claire Gorman, of Tayside Division, said the couple had “trusted” the information provided by the bogus callers.

She said: “This was an extremely upsetting incident for the elderly couple. They trusted that the information they were given was correct and that the two men were legitimate.

“The people behind these scams are contemptible, abusing people’s trust and then stealing money from them.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation, should call police on 101, quoting incident number 1260 of 27 January.

Information can also be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.