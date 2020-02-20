Broughty Ferry eatery to re-open after its unexpected closure

The doors of a beachfront restaurant will re-open later this year, with a local business set to take over the lease.

Broughty Ferry’s Glass Pavilion closed at the end of last year much to the surprise of its regular customers.

There had been fears it would lie unoccupied, however the Thompson family – who currently run Longparke Farmshop Cafe at North Grange Farm, near Monifieth – have confirmed they will be moving into the restaurant.

Director James Thompson said: “We have taken over the lease of the Glass Pavilion and are aiming for a spring opening.

“We are super-excited about the project and have a lot of ideas that we hope to bring to the restaurant.

“It’s still too early to say too much about our proposals but we are currently working on our plans, as well as a refurbishment of the building.”

Mr Thompson said they were delighted, as a local family business, to be able to take on the Glass Pavilion.

He said: “We are a growing business and it’s very exciting for us to be able to expand into this area.

“We hope to be able to breathe a new lease of life into this area of Broughty Ferry and also to be able to bring more jobs to local people.

“We are hoping for long hot summers and are confident that our plans will be well received by the public.”

The Glass Pavilion was put up for rent just 15 months after its previous leaseholders moved into the business.

Mr Thompson confirmed that they hadn’t bought the building but were leasing it.

The Glass Pavilion is just one of a number of Ferry pubs and eateries where changes are expected to take place in the coming year.

The Cambustay pub on Dalhousie Road, one of Dundee’s oldest establishments, looks set to be demolished and replaced with a care home.

Meanwhile, plans have also been submitted to transform Hotel Broughty Ferry into two eight-bedroom flats by its owners Jeff and Gerry Stewart.