Dundee eatery and social club close due to coronavirus

Two city venues have closed temporarily after being linked to positive and suspected cases of coronavirus.

The Bruach bar, in Broughty Ferry, announced last night it was closing due to a positive Covid test.

The popular venue, on Brook Street, said the case related to Monday September 28.

In a statement on Facebook, the management added: “We have advised all staff to isolate and book tests immediately.

“We have been in touch with Test & Protect and followed all guidance. The decision to close is out of an abundance of caution.”

The temporary closure came a day after Dundee North End Social Club, on Fairmuir Street, also announced it was shutting until further notice.

© Steve MacDougall/DCTMedia

The venue, which is connected to the football team of the same name, said it was “closed for a deep clean as there is a suspected case of the virus connected to Dundee North End Social Club”.

The Tele was not able to reach the club for further comment yesterday, but members were calling for more information on the Facebook post.

One wrote: “Do we get tested or self isolate if we have been in?”

Another asked when the case first came to light, and said members had a right to know what day the person was at the club.

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said: “If someone who had symptoms was referred for testing and tested positive, the contact tracing team will follow up and give the appropriate advice.”

Elsewhere, a single case was confirmed at Jessie Porter Nursery on Harestane Road. All parents of the nursery, which is closed for the October holidays, have been informed of the outbreak.

Dr Ellie Hothersall, consultant in public health medicine at NHS Tayside, said: “NHS Tayside, Dundee City Council and partners have been working closely to investigate the case.

“All close contacts have been identified and have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days.

“This means that all those identified as a close contact must remain at home and not mix with other households.”

Audrey May, chief education officer at Dundee City Council, added: “We are working closely with NHS Tayside’s health protection team, and I would reassure families that appropriate action is being taken.”

The health board has also reissued guidance to residents to say anyone who has been in direct contact with a confirmed case will receive a letter or a telephone call asking them to stay home for 14 days.

All those returning from a country on the Scottish Government’s official quarantine list must also self-isolate for 14 days when they return.

A total of 758 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Scotland during the last 24 hours, the latest figures show.