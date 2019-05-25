Dundee duo will scale Ben Nevis and camp there for 10 days for mental health charity

Two men from Dundee are taking part in a mammoth climbing and camping challenge.

Ross Nicoll, 28, and Steven Thompson, 30, will climb Ben Nevis and stay on the summit for 10 days to raise money for Fareshare Tayside and mental health charity SAMH.

The duo plan to set off on July 27 and will stay up until August 6.

Ross said: “The walk up there isn’t so much the challenge, it’s being at the summit for 10 days that’s going to be the challenging bit.

“It will drop to around -1C every night. I’m nervous. It will definitely be a challenge, it will be good.”

The duo decided to raise funds for SAMH after researching the charity and seeing the work it does.

Ross works for Fareshare and Steven volunteers there a couple of days during the week.

To support the duo, visit gofundme.com and look for Ben Nevis Challenge Sleepover.