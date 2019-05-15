Thursday, May 16th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Court

Dundee duo in court facing various drugs possession charges

by Ciaran Shanks
May 15, 2019, 6:05 am
Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee Sheriff Court.
Send us a story

Two people have been accused of possessing drugs.

Stephen Townsend, of Bonnybank Road, and Jennifer Mullen, of Dunmore Street, are both accused of being found in possession of the Class B drug amphetamine on Claverhouse Road on June 13 last year.

Mullen is also charged with being found in possession of the same drug as well as etizolam, a Class C drug, on Dunmore Street the following day.

Both 42-year-old Townsend and Mullen, 56, had their case continued without plea until May 31 by Sheriff George Way.

Breaking