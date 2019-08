Two men have been accused of leaving threatening voicemails.

James Montgomery, of Balgay Street, and Thurso Gardens man Paul Craig allegedly made violent threats in a voicemail sent to Jamie Stephens on St Mary’s Street on November 13 last year.

Montgomery, 59, had a trial fixed for November 14, with an intermediate diet on October 31, while Craig, 40, had his case continued without plea until August 23.