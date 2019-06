Murray Hanlon, 37, and Ceri Griffin, 33, both of Strathmore Avenue, appeared on petition alleging charges of assault and possession of offensive weapons.

Hanlon is accused of having a sock containing multiple golf balls on January 25.

Griffin is accused of having a knife and a metal pole, as well as assaulting Karen Smith, striking her with a metal pole and attempting to strike her on the body with a knife on the same date.

Hanlon was bailed and Griffin was remanded in custody.