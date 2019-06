Two men will stand trial over claims they brandished a knife and a baseball bat.

Steven Elder, 26, of Balunie Street, and Bobby Elder, 23, of Baluniefield Road, allegedly shouted, swore and made violent threats towards Peter Moir and Matthew Latto on December 14 on Balunie Street. The pair allegedly brandished a knife and baseball bat at them.

Both men had a trial fixed for September 25 with an intermediate diet on September 3.