Dundee drug service warns ‘hidden population’ of steroid users looking for ‘quick fix’ in search of ideal body image projected by TV shows like Love Island

A “hidden population” of steroid users are taking potentially dangerous chemical shortcuts to reach seemingly attainable body image ideals projected by TV and social media.

The drugs crisis plaguing Dundee means the work of needle exchanges in supporting people with dependencies is perhaps more familiar than in other cities.

However, what is perhaps less-known is the facilities that provide specialist services for people using image and performance-enhancing drugs (Ipeds), most commonly anabolic steroids, such as Hillcrest Futures.

The use of steroids among athletes, both professional and amateur, has been commonplace for decades.

And the potential side-effects are well-documented, with fertility problems, anger and depression all risks attached to steroid abuse.

However if well-managed, athletes who have used them say steroids can be used safely.

But, according to Danny Kelly of Hillcrest Futures, there is a growing number of users who are looking for a “quick fix”.

In the past four years, the harm reduction service manager has seen a “steady increase” in the number of people using the needle exchange, who fall into this bracket.

Danny said: “I’d definitely say that Iped use is a hidden population. It’s not always there in your face and it can be a bit of a taboo – someone who’s going to the gym all the time, who’s training hard, maybe they don’t want to disclose the fact they’re using steroids.

“I would say the past few years it’s definitely went from people looking to get big and have that bigger, fuller look to people wanting to be more aesthetic.

“Which is basically a tapered-down look, a lot leaner, very lean muscle, which is a different look all together.

“For the kind of average Joe it seems a lot more attainable, and when that’s backed up with TV programmes like your Love Islands and Ex on the Beach, where you’ve got TV reality stars that are in very good shape, people are obviously watching that and looking to see what’s attainable

“I think the bar has shifted in terms of what is attainable and what people can achieve, so a number of people have turned to things like steroids to achieve that.”

And, while Danny claims the majority of steroid users who the service encounters have a “clear focus” and have done extensive research, these people are often naive about what they are putting into their bodies.

He added: “The problem is now is that a lot of people who are coming in because they’re using are going for a quick fix.

“They are going on holiday in two weeks time and want to be ‘beach-ready’, and want to get in shape, and steroids is a means to do that.

“And that is probably the risk, they’re not doing their full research into what they’re taking, and are maybe buying ‘underground’ steroids.

“They’re seeing an image and thinking ‘how quickly can I attain that’ instead of thinking about the work they need to put in and having their diet spot on.

“Other aspects of their life can affect that, going out drinking and taking other recreational substances, so the risk probably comes from how fast people think they can get there.

“And that’s by no means the majority, for most people coming in they’re putting in the work and the steroid is very much the side supplement. They’ve done the research and understand to an extent what they’re taking.”

‘Ultimately we aren’t looking to judge anyone’

The number of people using the needle exchange service fluctuates throughout the year, Danny says.

As well as the needle exchange, the charity also offers blood and liver tests which can potentially be damaged by steroid use.

The service is anonymous, with anyone who uses it receiving a unique code which will allow workers to look at their previous history.

Danny said: “Obviously people who are using steroids are coming in during their cycles, maybe over 12 or 20 weeks, so it’s important for staff to be able sit down and have a conversation with someone on what their using, whether they’re using the correct equipment, whether they’re rotating their injection sites, and looking at any potential infections.

“If someone comes in and there has been any wound or abscess they’ll be able to see an NHS nurse based within the building.”

Danny says the the average age of the people using their service has increased, with men aged between 28-35 dominating.

One of the issues the team deal with, and watch out for, is users who are also taking recreational drugs.

Danny added: “I would say there are people using a variety of substances and steroids and that’s not something that’s new,

“There has been an increase in cocaine being used alongside steroids, so that’s something we look at and would potentially refer onto other services if necessary.”

Although its predominantly men using the exchange, women are also increasingly using the service after using the drug Melanotan, which is injected into the stomach and helps make skin darker.

Hillcrest Futures operates a drop-in service at The Cairn Centre on Rattray Street, between 9am-5pm Monday to Friday, and between noon and 2.30pm on a Sunday.