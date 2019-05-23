Dundee drug recovery worker addresses Westminster about her own battle with heroin

A Dundee drug recovery expert told her own story of heroin addiction to MPs in Westminster.

Sharon Webster, co-founder of Recovery Dundee, was representing the city at the Scottish Affairs Committee, chaired by Pete Wishart.

Speaking as one of a panel of four, Sharon recounted her own experiences as an addict in Dundee and also of the efforts Dundee is taking to support addicts in the city.

Speaking in front of a group of MPs Sharon said: “We have a lot of experience of young people in Dundee coping with drug addiction.

“Our first port of call in the city is looking at recovery in the community and most things we are doing are very successful.”

Sharon told the panel that Recovery Dundee focuses on education, employment, housing and family support to help people with addiction issues.

She said: “I saw this as an opportunity for MPs to hear evidence about the current situation not just in Dundee but in Scotland.

“It was an opportunity to share the reality and devastation that poorer communities face.

“I also hope it will help find a resolution that will give Scotland the opportunity to take control of this national problem.

“Addiction, no matter what form it takes, affects every single person, which means we all have a responsibility to make changes and understand why so many people have lost their lives.”

Sharon, who has herself lost loved ones to drug addiction, said that recent drugs deaths in Dundee showed that there is still a lot of work to do in the city.

She sad: “Deaths last week tells me that despite all the amazing work that’s happening in Dundee, we are still letting people down. This means we have a lot more work to do.

“I hope that by travelling to London to speak to the committee I have helped to open people’s eyes to the work that is being done but also to the work that still needs to be done.”

Sharon added: “I think its only by people like me speaking out about our own experiences that we can get the right support and help for people rather than recommendations that are being made that don’t really help anybody in reality.”

Sharon was one of several people featured on the STV show Scotland Stories: Finding a Fix, which focused on Dundee’s drug problems this week.