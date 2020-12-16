Drug deaths across Tayside are among the worst in Europe – for the second year running.

A report by National Records Scotland (NRS) revealed 118 drug deaths occurred across Tayside in 2019, in increase of nine from the previous year.

Of that figure, 72 deaths occurred in Dundee City, up six from 2018.

The majority of deaths across Tayside, 105, were the result of accidental poisoning, and 99 involved the consumption of two opioids, 91 of them including “street benzos” – black market versions of prescription drugs like diazepam.

The largest increase in drug deaths also occurred in the 35-44 and the 45-54 age groups.

In total there were 1,264 drug-related deaths registered in Scotland in 2019, 6% more than in 2018.

This was the largest number ever recorded, and more than double that of 10 years earlier.

According to the NRS, Scotland’s drug-death rate was higher than those reported for all the EU countries, and was approximately 3½ times that of the UK as a whole.

Efforts being made to stop drug crisis

Dave Barrie, of support agency We Are With You Dundee, said: “It’s a sad day. Behind every number is a human being, a member of a family – and many of those families will never get over the loss.

“This report makes for really difficult, hard reading for all the services and agencies tackling this issue across Dundee.

“Some of the people in these figures were people that we got to know and got to build relationships with. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough.”

Dundee established a Drugs Commission in reaction to previous NRS reports and agency support is readily available both online and face-to-face across the region.

“There’s been a massive amount of effort, there’s been progress made,” said Dave

“We are giving out more Naloxone, to use in the event of an overdose emergency, than ever before.

“Access to treatment is quicker than ever, and we are trying our best to make the changes that will hopefully turn this trend downwards.”

Meanwhile the reality was that many drug users in the 35-55 year age group were at high risk of accidental overdose due to a number of factors.

“Respiratory issues are one,” Dave explained.

“A lot of them will be chronic smokers, they may have underlying health conditions, and may not be physically fit.”

Another is the use of benzodiazepines – also known as “street Valium” – which accounted for 56 out of 72 deaths in Dundee.

“The drug Etizolam in particular over the past few years, used in conjunction with opiates, is extremely toxic,” said Dave.

“It’s a lethal combination, very unstable and very unpredictable, and because it’s produced illicitly, there no quality control.”

Street benzos were also “extremely accessible and cheap”.

“People forget how much they’ve taken. These drugs really impact on people’s memory and can build up in the system,” Dave said.

“Crack cocaine has become prevalent too. When you mix a powerful stimulant like that with a powerful depressant, the body struggles to cope.”

Tayside was among the top five health boards in Scotland recording the largest average annual increase of deaths – 52 – over the last decade.

However, reversing that trend would involve tackling complex issues associated with drug use, Dave maintains.

“Drug use is linked to adverse childhood experiences, such as loss, as well as mental health issues, including anxiety,” he said.

“What we’ve seen are people that have unfortunately needed substances to manage trauma, their life situations, and a lack of hope for their future.

“What is the country doing to make sure this doesn’t happen for the next 10-15 years?

Meanwhile, Shona Robison, MSP for Dundee East, said her heart went out to all those in Dundee and throughout the country who were affected by the tragedy of a drug death.

She added: “We know that the manufacture and sale of benzodiazepines is controlled by criminal groups operating in the city and tackling these distribution lines needs to be a top priority.

“I acknowledge the work the Scottish Government has been doing to address the issue through the establishment of the Drug Deaths Taskforce and other initiatives, but it’s clear that we need to look at what more can be done as quickly as possible, particularly on tackling the scourge of ‘Street Valium’ and I will be seeking an urgent meeting with the minister to discuss this further.”

Dave Barrie is urging people at risk, or who know someone at risk of drug overdose, to obtain a Naloxone kit and training on how to use it. Contact We are With You Dundee on 01382 206888.

‘It is like turning an oil tanker around’

A local drugs expert has said people need to start treating drug users as human beings if the city is to turn its drug deaths problem around.

Andy Perkins from Figure 8 Consultancy, which provides expertise on drug and alcohol misuse in the city, also said he expects the figures to rise even more next year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

He said: “This is a longstanding issue and you don’t turn this around overnight.

“This has links to poverty and inequality and Dundee has a particular story there where we have third and fourth generation drug users now in families.

“So it is no surprise the numbers have gone up.

“I think there is also the potential for the numbers to go up next year because we don’t know what impact Covid-19 has had on people.

“If Covid-19 had not happened I would have hoped the numbers would have plateaued.

“That is what we want to see in the next couple of years.

“The national drug deaths taskforce has started to find new innovations to treatment but it will be a while before this impacts on the figures unfortunately.

“It is like turning an oil tanker around, you can’t do that in a moment’s notice.”

Mr Perkins added there needs to be a whole society shift to help tackle Dundee’s drug problem.

He said: “If you make these statistics about business people dying every year, there would be a massive reaction, but for a lot of people they think of drug users as bringing this on themselves.

“A lot of these people who are dying are totally isolated in their communities and we need to reach out to them as human beings with tragic stories behind them, often of trauma and abuse from early childhood.

“If we embrace this as a public health emergency we can make quicker gains.

“We can learn lessons from places like Portugal where they turned from dealing with it through the criminal justice system to public health instead.

“In 20 years their drug death rates have gone right down, but that has taken years.

“But we can turn this around – locally we used to have a huge issue with teenage pregnancy rates but now that is not an issue anymore but it took the best part of a decade to address that.

“The drug deaths problem is a similar societal issue and will take a long time to turn around and we need to be realistic.

“We need to learn lessons from the past because this is something we can turn around in Dundee.”