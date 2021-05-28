Friday, May 28th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Dundee drug dealer’s £800k Bitcoin claims being probed by forensic accountant

By Gordon Currie
May 28, 2021, 10:58 am Updated: May 28, 2021, 1:20 pm
© SuppliedDale Pearson
Dale Pearson

A specialist forensic accountant has been called in to analyse a drug dealer’s claims he made a fortune trading in Bitcoin.

The Crown is trying to claw back £800,000 from Dale Pearson, from Dundee.

Pearson is alleged to have made more than £750,000 from criminal activity and the cash is at the centre of a Proceeds of Crime battle.

