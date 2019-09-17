Dundee drug dealer’s £14K cocaine haul found by police while joinery work carried out

A drug dealer is awaiting sentence after being caught with cocaine worth more than £14,000.

Dale Anderson pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of the class A drug at his Mains Drive home between January and February 2014 and on December 12 2018.

Police attended Anderson’s house while joinery work was being carried out on his property

Anderson was not present but officers uncovered a haul of white powder in plastic tubs and bags.

Fiscal depute Saima Rasheed said: “In the bedrooms there were tubs with white powder.

“In the kitchen there were scissors with white powder, scales and a bowl containing white powder and a quantity of cash.

“The white powder later tested positive for cocaine. The joiners at the property gave a statement confirming they had no idea that the items were within the property.

“In total the cocaine weighed a total of 114.73g with a maximum potential street value of between £4,500 and £14,400. That is on the basis of it being sub-divided and re-sold.”

Anderson, 27, later attended at police headquarters on West Bell Street and gave a mainly “no comment” interview.

Analysis of a mobile phone found a number of messages exchanged by Anderson regarding cocaine.

Police also uncovered more than £5,000 in cash during their search of Anderson’s home.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa urged Sheriff Alastair Carmichael to defer sentence on Anderson for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty assessment.

Sentence was deferred until next month and Anderson’s bail was allowed to continue.