Dundee drug dealer jailed for 20 months over £15,000 haul at city address

A drug dealer caught in a £15,000 cannabis bust has been jailed.

Kal Handy, 20, previously admitted being concerned in the supply of the Class B drug as well as Class A drugs cocaine and ecstasy between 2016 and 2017.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard previously that Handy had been incriminated by two other men at their trial following a drugs search at a flat on Erskine Street.

After both men were acquitted, Handy was arrested and his fingerprints matched those on bags containing drugs that were found in the same flat. The drugs had a street value of between £10,000-£15,000 and were discovered in a black holdall containing zip seal bags, a mobile phone and drugs.

Digital scales, an Asda bag containing seven bags of cannabis and a wooden box containing cannabis were also recovered, along with £1,070.

Handy’s fingerprints matched those on bags found in the flat, and an iPhone found in the house on Erskine Street contained numerous messages, photos of drugs, tick lists and money relating to the sale and supply of drugs.

Handy, of David Robertson Street, admitted that on June 29 2017, at Erskine Street, David Robertson Street and Clepington Street, he was concerned in the supply of cannabis.

He also admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine between July 6 and January 6 2017, while on bail, and being concerned in the supply of ecstasy between June 25 and December 25 2016.

Solicitor advocate Jim Laverty said Handy had “followed the herd” in being involved in drugs and was put under pressure to be involved in supply.

Mr Laverty said Handy understood the “shame” the offence had brought to his family.

He told the court: “Money became an issue and that meant getting involved in something that he should not have become involved in.

“He fell into a very deep pit which he found almost impossible to get out of and it would appear that the involvement of the authorities became almost a help and assistance to allow him to extricate himself. It’s quite clear part of his regret is what this has brought to his family.”

Sentencing Handy to 20 months’ detention, Sheriff Tom Hughes said: “This is something the courts can’t tolerate and it must be taken seriously.”