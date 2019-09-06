Dundee drug dealer busted with £89,600 haul of cocaine stashed in board game

A drug dealer who was busted with almost £90,000 of cocaine stashed in a board game has been jailed for five years.

Dale Pearson, 27, was rumbled after a package intended for an address in Dundee was intercepted by the UK Border Force in Coventry.

Pearson admitted fronting a huge drug operation that also included supplying Class B and Class C drugs through the Royal Mail.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard packages containing hundreds of diazepam tablets, as well as ketamine, were intercepted at a Royal Mail depot in Edinburgh.

More than a year later, Parcelforce officers contacted police after finding bags of white powder in a board game that was to be sent to an address on Alloway Terrace.

Depute fiscal Brent Bissett said: “The white powder tested positive for 348.97g of cocaine.

“This had a significantly high purity with an estimated maximum potential value of £89,600.”

Pearson admitted that on June 8 2015 at the Edinburgh depot, he was concerned in the supply of Class B drug ketamine. A guilty plea was tendered to supplying diazepam on Drumlanrig Drive between June 8 2015 and August 26 2016. Pearson also admitted being concerned in the supply of Class A drug cocaine at the UK Border Force and on Alloway Terrace on June 15 2016.

He further admitted being concerned in the supply of ethylone, a Class B drug, on Drumlanrig Drive between February 7 and February 15 2016 as well as Class C drug alprazolam on Strathmartine Road on August 17 2017.

Defence counsel Keith Stewart QC said Pearson admitted his behaviour was “regrettable” and “stupid”.

Sheriff Alastair Brown refused to grant a Serious Crime Prevention Order, a measure designed to manage the movements and dealings of criminals after their release from custody.